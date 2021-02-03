Chief Raoni Metuktire of Brazil is one of the main leaders in the fight to stop the destruction of the Amazon. He is 92 years old, has survived Covid-19 and is now ready for a new battle. The indigenous leader heads a coalition of communities that have accused Jair Bolsonaro before the International Criminal Court, pointing to him of persecuting indigenous peoples, destroying their habitat and violating their fundamental rights. Report of Fanny Lothaire and Laura Damase, who accompanied the chief to his village and recorded his request for help. .