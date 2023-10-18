According to US estimates, at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022. Behind the statistics are families struggling with the loss of fathers and husbands. For widows, resilience is not just a choice but a necessity, as they take on the responsibility of raising their children alone, often in difficult financial circumstances. Our France 2 colleagues met several Ukrainian widows and their families.

#Focus #Dealing #cost #war #path #resilience #Ukrainian #widows