On January 25, the Pasteur Institute announced that it was abandoning the development of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate due to lack of effectiveness. A few weeks earlier, Sanofi explained that it had accumulated delays in the delivery of the first doses of its vaccine because it also did not offer enough immunity. Now a small Franco-Austrian laboratory called Valneva awakens hope. But the inability of the two giants to lead the vaccine race has raised questions about the state of medical research in France. Report by Julia Sieger and Marie Schuster. .