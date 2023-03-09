Costa Rica is one of the few countries in the world that has managed to produce almost all of its electrical energy from renewable energy using its natural resources, including the heat from volcanoes and constant torrential rains. In this way, the small Central American State has managed to build a new energy model based on hydroelectric and geothermal. Now his next challenge is to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

