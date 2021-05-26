In Côte d’Ivoire, corruption has spread to much of the public sector, from contract making to customs services. The country ranks 106th out of 180 countries, according to the NGO Transparency International. Re-elected in October last year, President Alassane Ouattara has promised to make the fight against corruption one of the priorities of his new term, but so far no concrete measures have been put in place to address the problem. .

