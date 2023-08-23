The French Army is known worldwide for its ground operations, but one of its military branches does not explore the earth, but the sky and focuses on the Cosmos. These soldiers scan and study the sky 24 hours a day in order to analyze the activity of the satellites. In this way, France tries to keep pace with superpowers such as Russia, China and the United States, whose satellites dominate the last frontier. Lauren Bain of France 24 and France 2 journalists report.

