Every February 14, Valentine’s Day is celebrated, Valentine’s Day and a special date in the Colombian savannah, when the collection of roses intensifies for its more than 130,000 workers, mostly women. Colombia is the second exporter of flowers in the world, with more than 600 million stems distributed to 100 countries these days. But behind the signs of love, there are also questionable working conditions, denounced by the historically persecuted Colombian unions.