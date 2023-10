Climate change is disrupting China’s tea industry. The country is the world’s leading producer of tea leaves, but this year spring harvests fell by 20%, according to official figures. In addition, the taste of the national drink is also changing, as a result of last summer’s drought. Lou Kisiela, Antoine Morel, Yan Chen and Yena Lee bring us this report from Hangzhou, China.

