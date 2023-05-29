





Two Indian films have made it to the official selection at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The Hindi-language film industry, commonly known as Bollywood, a portmanteau of Bombay and Hollywood, remains the world’s largest producer of films, responsible for more than half of those in India. But despite this success, the industry is in crisis. Gradually, the decline of Bollywood has benefited the film industries in the south of the country.