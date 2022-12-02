While the world population reaches 8,000 million inhabitants, China suffers a demographic crisis. In ten years, the number of births was cut in half. After four decades of the One Child Policy, Beijing now allows two and up to three children. But the policy change isn’t enough to convince prospective parents. Education in China is one of the most expensive in the world and the younger generations are rejecting traditional family models.

