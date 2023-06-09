Lebanon has been facing a severe economic crisis since 2019 and it seems to be getting worse every time. Children have directly suffered the damage, according to UNICEF, one in two minors is exposed to child labor or other types of abuse against children. We investigated the situation more closely and learned stories of minors who have had to drop out of school to work or who were left in orphanages because their parents could not support them, a situation that is increasingly common in the country.

Zeina celebrates a special day. She feels important because a France 24 team has come to interview her at the ‘Dar al Zahra’ orphanage, in the Lebanese city of Tripoli.

The 11-year-old girl waits sitting in a corner of her bunk bed, which she shares with another girl in the same situation. Despite being excited, her look is sad.

It’s been two years since her father, Abdel Karim, left her and her 9-year-old brother, Mohamed, in the children’s home and, although she has gotten used to her new life, she misses home.

Their parents divorced, so the children went to live with their father and his new wife. As a result of this union, Zeina had another little brother, one more mouth to feed.

With the crisis that Lebanon is experiencing, Abdel was left without a job and seeing that he could not support his three children, he decided to give Zeina and Mohamed to the orphanage.

“The decision was tough,” confesses Abdel Karim, but in the children’s home his children are guaranteed two hot meals a day and a school where they can study.

Zeina says that she is fine. That she is taken care of in the orphanage and that she has friends of hers. “Now my partners and caregivers are like family to me.”

Despite the fact that sometimes the teachers do not receive a salary, they make every effort to continue educating the minors. © Ethel Bonet

She wants to be a doctor when she grows up, she likes to study. Despite her plight, she is at the top of the class. She has earned a fourth-grade “excellent student” diploma.

The prolonged and deep economic crisis that the country is going through and that does not see an end is eroding the social layers, to the point that many parents are forced to give their children to orphanages.

The main causes are divorces –motivated mainly by financial problems– or difficulties in finding a job that allows them to pay for their children’s needs. A growing phenomenon in recent years due to the economic collapse.

As there is no reception system in Lebanon, it is the religious institutions that are in charge of caring for helpless minors.

There are 300 centers throughout the country, housing 40,000 vulnerable minors. But with the ongoing crisis, the number of applications in orphanages has grown.

Adham Mamari, director of the orphanage where Zeina is located, explained to France 24 that by the summer of 2022 he had received a thousand applications. “It has been an unusual demand,” warns Adham, a reflection of the difficulties the country has been going through since 2019.

The director is worried about the future of this children’s home. Government aid was cut off for a long time and private donations have been declining.

“With the donations we are not going to be able to hold on much longer. It worries me. If the situation doesn’t improve, next year I’m going to have to lay off half the staff at the orphanage,” laments Adham.

An uncertain future looms over this religious institution founded in 1977 by Adham’s father, a former Lebanese civil war fighter who left his rifle to devote himself to humanitarian work.

Thousands of orphans have since been fostered in ‘Dar Al Zahra’, but now Adham doesn’t know if he will be able to continue this social mission.

A similar situation is experienced by the other religious institutions that welcome homeless children. Before the crisis, the Ministry of Social Affairs financed half of the budget for children’s homes, but with the devaluation of the Lebanese pound, orphanages receive the equivalent of less than one dollar per child per month.

The economic crisis is endangering the rights of children: protection of the family, playing, studying, among others.

This type of image is increasingly difficult to find in Lebanon. © Ethel Bonet

In public schools the teachers have stopped getting paid and are on strike, so the children instead of attending go to work at a young age.

This situation endangers the most vulnerable, who are victims of child exploitation. Nur al Din is 11 years old, the same age as Zeina. He hasn’t been to school for a long time because his father is sick and has stopped working.

The boy works 12 hours in the congested streets of central Tripoli trying to sell socks that he buys at the cheapest price in the market.

On a daily basis, he pounces among the vehicles stopped in traffic in search of buyers. Many times he offers the socks for double what he bought them to make a profit, but he rarely manages to sell them. He works until midnight because he can’t go home empty-handed.

“I can not to do other thing. I have to help my family. My father is ill. Sometimes I come home very tired, but if I don’t get money my father gets angry with me. I would like to go to school, but I have to work,” Nur Al Din says resignedly, as he stops to rest for a moment on a shady corner of MaJ Street.

Regardless of the weather conditions, Nur al Din does his best to sell the socks he carries in the bag strapped to his arm. © Ethel Bonet

Children working to help support Lebanese homes are a constant. Numbers have skyrocketed since 2020, according to UNICEF. One in two minors is exposed to child labor or other types of child abuse.

“The crisis in Lebanon threatens the present and future of millions of children. Ensuring their protection against abuse, harm and violence and safeguarding their rights is more necessary than ever,” says Najat Maalla, the UN Secretary General’s special representative on violence against children, in a report.

Behind some walls painted by street children, is the ‘Ribat’ center, a small drop in the ocean to combat child labor in Lebanon.

Thanks to the work of Abdel Karim Gamrawi and his team of educators, minors exposed to child exploitation recover their childhood for a few hours with educational activities and games.

But on more occasions than desired, the ‘Ribat’ educational team faces pressure and threats from the mafias, which prohibit street children from leaving their jobs to attend therapy.

“It is a huge problem. More and more children do not go to school and start working or begging in the streets. We try to attract them to our centers, but we cannot intercede because we are facing the mafias or parents who beat their children because they do not want them to stop working, because it is the minors who will bring the money home”, warns Abdel Karim.

With fewer and fewer school opportunities and an alarming rise in child labor, the crisis closes the future for an entire generation of Lebanese children.