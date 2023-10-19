





Fanny Lothaire

Perrine Juan



In Brazil, ‘cattle laundering’ consists of moving livestock from a farm whose meat cannot be exported, due to illegal deforestation on its land, to another “clean” farm that is not affected by these prohibitions. This falsely labeled meat can, in some cases, be distributed to French supermarkets present in Brazil – such as Carrefour – and finally reach the plates of consumers in Europe. Special report by Fanny Lothaire and Perrine Juan.