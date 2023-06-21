Smoking cannabis is now prohibited on the streets of Amsterdam’s famous Red Light District. This is just one of the measures that the Dutch municipality has taken to change the image of the city. The sale of alcohol has also been restricted and the mayor hopes to move the sex workers to an erotic center on the outskirts of the city. But will these new movements be enough to change the city’s reputation as a destination for sex, alcohol and drugs?

#Focus #Amsterdam #shed #reputation #city #sex #alcohol #drugs