In January 2023, Cameroonian journalist Martinez Zogo was kidnapped and killed in circumstances that remain unclear. The brutal crime against the popular radio host, who frequently denounced corruption and embezzlement of state funds in Cameroon, shocked the entire country. Three people have been prosecuted for Zogo’s murder, but have only been charged with “torture”. Several months later, reporters in the African nation are still living in fear.