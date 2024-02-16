





06:24 In Focus © France 24

For the past seven years, Cameroonian authorities have been struggling to contain the separatist movement in the country's English-speaking regions. But lately, fighting has spread to neighboring French-speaking regions such as Bamenyam, located about six hours from Yaoundé, Cameroon's capital, where an ambush left nine dead and several kidnapped last November. Authorities have since stepped up security to prevent future attacks.