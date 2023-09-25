





In Focus © France 24

In October 2022, Burundi reopened its borders after seven years of closure. New President Evariste Ndayishimiye is keen to break the isolation imposed by his late predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, whose third term sparked a political crisis and deadly crackdown in 2015. Despite being the world’s poorest country, Burundi is struggling to regain its former glory. Now young entrepreneurs seek to boost tourism, while international investment returns.