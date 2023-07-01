





05:00 in focus © France 24

Tanganyika, Africa’s second largest lake, whose shores span four nations, is suffering the ravages of overfishing and pollution. In an attempt to repair its biodiversity, Burundi, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia made an unprecedented decision: to impose a three-month fishing ban on the lake every year. Although the measure threatens the livelihoods of fishermen, it is crucial to facilitate the resurgence of the region’s fish.