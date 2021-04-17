Since 2015, Burkina Faso has faced an increase in terrorist attacks in the north and east of the country, where so-called “western education” has become the target of jihadist groups. Students and teachers are frequently subjected to acts of violence ranging from intimidation to rape and murder. Faced with the threat, more than 2,000 schools have closed, depriving some 300,000 students of access to education according to data from the Ministry of Education. On the ground, unions and NGOs are trying to repair the wounds of those affected. Report by Kalidou Sy.

.

#Focus #Burkina #Faso #decline #school #face #jihadist #rise