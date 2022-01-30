First modification:
School bullying, or “ijime,” is a persistent problem in Japan. In 2020, there were 612,000 cases recorded in schools across the country, more than triple the number a decade ago. What begins as a joke between friends can end in insults and violence. These types of situations easily lead to academic failure, isolation and, in some cases, suicide. Last year, 80% of Japanese schools reported incidents of bullying.
Our correspondents Louis Belin, Ryusuke Murata, Aruna Popuri and Justin McCurry report from Tokyo.
news bulletinSign up to receive France 24 newsletters
Leave a Reply