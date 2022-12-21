Since March 27, El Salvador has lived under a state of emergency imposed by President Nayib Bukele. The measure is intended to deal a blow to the criminal gangs that have made the Central American country one of the most dangerous in the world. But this authoritarian policy based on massive, and sometimes indiscriminate, arrests is causing concern among the international community. More than 58,000 Salvadorans have been arrested since March and more than 1% of the population is currently incarcerated.

#Focus #Bukeles #war #gangs #threatens #civil #liberties