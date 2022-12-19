Wildlife trafficking is the third most profitable illegal activity in the world, after arms and drug trafficking. In Brazil, around 80% of trafficked animals are birds, often endangered species. With the help of the environmental police, Brazilian activists seek to save these birds. But under the administration of the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, the budget of the environmental police was drastically reduced, thus complicating their work.
