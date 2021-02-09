The Covid-19 does not give truce in the Amazonian city of Manaus, where dozens of patients died due to the lack of oxygen in public hospitals. Until today, it has not been possible to restore the oxygen supply to meet this demand that grows every day. In January alone, the number of deaths from coronavirus increased by 630%, doubling the average for May, the deadliest month of 2020. In the first week of February, the State of Amazonas registered 886 deaths and more than 15,000 new cases. In addition, about 500 patients are waiting for a place in an Intensive Care Unit.

To alleviate the health collapse, since January 15, at least 529 people have been transferred to hospitals in other federal states. However, the emergency caused by the second wave of the pandemic does not appear to be improving.

In a desperate attempt to save their sick relatives, dozens of people choose to buy oxygen from a private company in Manaus. Their only alternative is to take care of their relatives in their own homes. This is the case of Davi Avelino Leal, professor of Indigenous History. “I had to run in the rain with the oxygen cylinder. It is being a devastating experience and at the same time I see the solidarity of the people. There are many who try to help ”, he tells in front of the factory.

Davi has set up an ICU at the home of his ailing 75-year-old father. This 40-year-old teacher takes care of him day and night, armed with an oximeter and an oxygen cylinder for the most critical moments. It is an expense that not all families can afford, since in the State of Amazonas, more than half of the population lives below the poverty line.

The Ministry of Health estimates that Manaus will exceed 100 deaths a day, if 1,500 patients are not transferred immediately to other states in Brazil. “The public health system did not prepare for this second wave. The local government is incompetent and irresponsible, it lacks transparency and there was even corruption, ”says Mário Viana, president of the Manaus Doctors Union.

In fact, the Federal Police have opened an investigation to see if the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, contributed to worsening the number of fatalities in the Amazon. In addition, a group of doctors and researchers has presented a petition for ‘impeachment’ in the Chamber of Deputies against President Jair Bolsonaro. According to this group, Bolsonaro committed crimes of responsibility in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as minimizing the severity of the virus by calling it “flu” or refusing to wear a mask.

The Brazilian mutation of the virus, present in 91% of the cases detected in the Amazon, has significantly worsened this scenario. “The new variant is not more virulent, and it does not cause more serious cases or more deaths. But it is more transmissible, even among the younger population ”, explains Margareth Dalholm, a researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and one of the most respected scientific voices in Brazil.

This pulmonologist confirms that the new Amazonian variant has already spread throughout the Brazilian territory and can cause a significant increase in infections. However, he rules out that an oxygen crisis like the one in Manaus could be repeated in other cities. According to her, only vaccination can reverse this situation.

“We should be vaccinating about a million people per day and in Brazil we have the capacity to do so. But we would need to have more vaccines. We have a very small amount that only covers health professionals and a part of the people over a certain age ”, says Dalholm. The Oswaldo Cruz Institute will begin to produce the vaccines in its laboratory in Rio de Janeiro, once the expected technology transfer takes place.