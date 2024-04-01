





06:31 In Focus © France 24

In the heart of São Paulo, the most populated metropolis in Latin America, is Cracolândia. This dangerous area, known as “crack land,” is inhabited by homeless people and drug users who lack shelter, water and sanitation. In the absence of public services, NGOs have provided food, employment and entertainment to these vulnerable people for years. Our correspondents followed a psychiatrist who tries to help people leave Cracolândia.