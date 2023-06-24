A year after the massacre in Melilla, on the Moroccan border with Spain, migrants fleeing the conflict in Sudan continue their efforts to cross into Europe. In Moroccan territory there are about 2,000 asylum seekers fleeing the conflict in Sudan, whose refugee application has been rejected by the Government. For its part, Morocco receives millions in funding to prevent the crossing of migrants and refugees to European soil.

