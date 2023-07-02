About 110 tons of cocaine were seized in Antwerp in 2022, an amount that makes the Belgian port the first gateway for this drug into Europe. For this reason, Belgium has decided to hire a hundred more customs officers and buy new scanners to strengthen controls against this traffic that has serious consequences for the country. Security concerns extend well beyond Antwerp and Belgium’s justice system is now overwhelmed.

