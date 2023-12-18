First modification:
In Belgium, a recent documentary about sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has caused shock and soul-searching, reigniting a debate about the way religion is funded in the country. Unlike other European countries, the Belgian State finances officially recognized religions and representatives of the Catholic Church receive the best salaries. But the sexual abuse scandal has many people demanding a change in the rules.
#Focus #Belgium #sexual #abuse #Catholic #Church #sparks #debate #state #funding
Leave a Reply