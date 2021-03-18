The Covid-19 pandemic has also disrupted professional and student life. In some cases, he has even prematurely forced a mixture of the two, as is the case with future doctors in France. Many medical students have moved from the classroom to the front line, all while continuing to study. This combination can affect your physical and mental health. Cécile Galluccio and Claire Paccalin from France 24 met with two medical students in Poitiers and Paris to learn about the strategies they have developed to deal with this situation.

.

#Focus #medical #student #France #middle #health #crisis