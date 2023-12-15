Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of China and although the Chinese Communist Party has never ruled the island, it still refuses to rule out taking it by force. In Taiwan, the historical narrative is at the center of debates during the current election season. For the opposition KMT party, Taiwan's culture is Chinese; and for the progressive rulers of the PPD, a new narrative has gained strength that gives more importance to all ethnic groups and minorities on the island.

#Focus #Beijing39s #narrative #pushes #Taiwan #rethink #history