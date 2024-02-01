





06:34 In Focus © France 24

With just a few months to go before the Paris Olympic Games, attention is growing on the importance that France places on physical education. Athletes such as athletics star Stéphane Diagana have criticized the Government for not “taking sport more seriously” in schools, while unions call for more investment. Emmanuel Macron has announced measures to turn France into a sporting power and promote physical activity in young people. But while some applaud the initiatives, others consider them insufficient.