Barbuda has long been isolated from mass tourism. There the land is collectively owned, it cannot be bought or sold. But the island’s white-sand beaches and turquoise waters attract foreign investors, who have ambitions to build hotels for wealthy tourists. Since 2017, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has tried to change the law to introduce private property, despite community rejection.

#Focus #Barbuda #collectively #owned #land #haven #gentrification