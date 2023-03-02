Australia is famous for its koalas, but that could change. Populations of this species have been in decline for the past few years and since recent bushfires devastated Australia’s forests, the animal was placed on the country’s endangered species list in 2022. Stress levels for this population they put them at higher risk of contracting diseases such as chlamydia or lukemia and currently, only a few tens of thousands remain in the country.

