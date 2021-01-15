



© France 24

A year ago, Australia was dealing with a series of catastrophic wildfires during its hottest and driest period in recent history. Nicknamed “Black Summer”, this event left more than 18 million hectares reduced to ashes, devastated fauna and flora, 33 victims and a question that divides the country: these forest fires are certainly a seasonal phenomenon but, is their cataclysmic intensity seen? amplified by climate change? Our correspondents in Australia, Richelle Harrison and Gregory Plesse, report.