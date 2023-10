Following the murder of French literature professor Dominique Bernard by a radicalized former student, many teachers are concerned about increasing violations of France’s secular laws in schools. Amid fear, self-censorship and threats, for some teachers the simple act of doing their job has become a source of anxiety. Report from our colleagues at France 2, with France 24’s James Mulholland.

#Focus #Attacks #French #secularism #teachers #front #line