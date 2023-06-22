Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine declared a full mobilization, banning men of military age from leaving the country so they could be called up to fight at any time. In the first weeks after the attack, so many people were lining up to head to the front lines that some were turned away by military police stations. But not everyone wants to fight. As the war drags on and casualties mount, many are looking for ways to avoid it.

