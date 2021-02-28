Although much of global aviation has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, some companies are already thinking of a more environmentally friendly future. The first electric aircraft certified by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is Slovenian and does not use kerosene. However, it is not yet possible to travel on that plane, since so far it does not have enough autonomy. However, fully electric commercial flights could be ready to take off in as little as ten years. Report in collaboration between France 2 and James Vasina from France 24.

