From colonial times to Nazi Germany, priceless works in war zones have been almost systematically stolen. In recent years, it is the archaeological sites of Egypt, Iraq, Libya and Syria that have been looted and stolen objects often end up on the world art market. Distinguishing these works from the rest is a difficult task, but not impossible, and special units are constantly on the lookout. Report from our colleagues from France 2 Camille Guttin and Guillaume Beaufils with James Vasina from France 24.