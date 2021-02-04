Air transport has been deeply affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the sector is expected to return to its pre-pandemic level in at least 2024. But what about the thousands of pilots who are now out of work? Some have moved to lower-paying airlines, while others are exploring the option of paying airlines to allow them to fly or are resigned to changing careers. In Switzerland, pilots can retrain to become train conductors. Report from our colleagues from France 2, with James Vasina from France 24..