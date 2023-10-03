





05:34 In Focus © France 24

After the devastating September 8 earthquake, Morocco accepted aid from four nations: the United Kingdom, Spain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Teams from each country arrived quickly and set up rescue operations at the base of the Atlas Mountains, where remote villages were severely affected by the earthquake. However, his work has not been easy. France 24’s Luke Shrago, Tarek Kai and Abdallah Malkawi accompanied the rescue efforts in the High Atlas.