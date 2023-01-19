The Paris public prosecutor’s office has dismissed a case involving chlordecone, a pesticide that has been widely used on banana plantations in the French Caribbean for nearly 20 years. The pesticide, considered highly toxic by French health authorities, is believed to have contaminated around 90% of the human population of Guadeloupe and Martinique. Many are still paying a heavy price. Meanwhile, local associations and advocacy groups have said they will appeal this decision.

#Focus #decades #fight #chlordecone #persists #Martinique