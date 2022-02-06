Afghanistan is the world’s leading opium producer and the illegal drug trade has helped finance the ruling Taliban. Over the past decades, millions of Afghans have fallen into drug addiction. The Taliban now say they want to eradicate the use of narcotics. When they were in power from 1996 to 2001, the fundamentalists banned poppy cultivation. But the intervention of Western troops in 2001 relaunched opium production to this day.
