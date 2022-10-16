During the last Argentine military dictatorship, the Campo de Mayo Military Garrison, located in the province of Buenos Aires, operated clandestine detention centers, and it is believed that there may be burials of disappeared persons in unmarked graves. With the help of new technological tools, the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) explores this area of ​​some 5,000 hectares and carries out excavations in search of the remains that may be located there.

#Focus #Accompanying #work #Argentine #Forensic #Anthropology #Team #EAAF