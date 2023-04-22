The Pemba live along the Indian Ocean, off the coast of Kenya. They arrived in the 1930s and have been stateless ever since: they live without property titles, social security, access to studies or fishing permits. But this is changing: the Government has officially recognized this community and has started the procedures for them to obtain Kenyan citizenship and within a few months to receive their identity documents. An opportunity for a community that has been marginalized for 90 years.

#Focus #step #integration #people #Pemba #receive #Kenyan #citizenship