Britain is experiencing a wave of strikes on a scale not seen since the 1980s under then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The price of heating is tripling for some, the cost of living is skyrocketing and wages are stagnant, especially in the public sector. The health sector has mobilized to denounce the lack of means and up to half a million people could go on strike, an interruption that would affect all sectors of the economy.

