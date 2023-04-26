Uganda is going through a new wave of “anti-gay” hate after the revelation of an apparent case of pedophilia in a school, used as a pretext to condemn the entire LGBTIQ+ community. Homosexuality is illegal in the country and is punishable by prison, but the authorities want to strengthen anti-LGBTQ+ laws and condemn anyone who publicly presents themselves as homosexual, which worries the country’s gay community and has sparked outrage from many NGOs. Ugandan and western.

