The current conflict between Israel and Hamas dates back to 2005, when Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip. After winning the 2006 elections, Hamas took control of the enclave a year later, after months of fighting between that faction and rival Fatah forces. Since then, Israel and Hamas have clashed numerous times and in each escalation civilians have paid a high price. France 24 takes a look at almost two decades of confrontation.

