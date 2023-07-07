On June 27, 1973, a coup d’état overthrew power in Uruguay. A military dictatorship was then installed for 12 years. During this period, it is estimated that there were more than 6,000 political prisoners, for approximately three million inhabitants. Even today, around 200 Uruguayans have never been found. Their families continue to fight for Justice and truth.
