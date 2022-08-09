The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participated in an interview at the Flow Podcast this Monday (8.Aug.2022). During the live broadcast, the Chief Executive was watched by more than 500,000 people, beating the former president’s record. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), in 2021, on the podcast podpah.

The PT was followed during the live broadcast by about 292 thousand people. Considering access oscillations in the YoutubeO Power 360 accessed at 9:02 pm the broadcast that had 558,478 people.

The subject also gained prominence on Twitter with more than 60,000 posts related to hashtag “#Bolsonaro no Flow”.

Even with the government going through moments of tension with the launch of the pro-democracy letter prepared by the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) and with the fear of being arrested, Bolsonaro did not hesitate to criticize the Supreme Court and the media. The president also criticized Petrobras again.