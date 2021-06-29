In Miami-Dade County in the US state of Florida, after the collapse of a residential building in the city of Surfside, building inspections are underway. This was announced on Monday, June 28, by the head of the district Danielle-Levine Kawa.

According to her, the inspections began on June 26 and will continue for about a month.

“I believe it will be done in less than 30 days,” she is quoted as saying NBC 6…

As noted by Kava, experts will assess the condition of buildings that are 40 years old or more, and that have recently passed certification for compliance with existing standards. The authorities want to be sure that all the recommendations from this certification have been implemented, especially those related to the safety of living in the building. The head of the district assured that the authorities “will act without delay.”

The collapse of a 12-story residential building in Florida occurred on the night of June 24. The authorities have not yet established the reasons for the collapse. On June 25, US President Joe Biden signed a decree declaring an emergency situation in Florida. Over the past few days, the bodies of 11 victims were found at the site of the tragedy. The fate of 150 people remains unknown.

On June 28, CNN reported that the owners of the apartments in the collapsed building had previously planned to carry out repairs in it for about $ 15 million.