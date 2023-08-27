Unknown shot three people in Florida and committed suicide

In the American Jacksonville, Florida, an unknown person shot three people and then committed suicide. This is reported RIA News with reference to city officials.

The incident took place on Saturday, August 26, at a Dollar General store. The attacker opened fire with an AR-15 rifle and a pistol, and a tactical vest was also found on him. It is stated that he was a racist. Among his victims are two men and one woman, all black. Having shot them, the criminal committed suicide.

The police were unable to identify him. “There is absolutely no evidence in favor of the version that he acted in the interests of any criminal group,” said the sheriff of the city.

Earlier it was reported that in August of this year, the United States reached an anti-record for the number of mass shootings. It is specified that since January there have been 443 cases of mass shooting in 41 states.