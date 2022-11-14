Also this year, the appointment with the “Piscina per Aisla” is renewed, the charity Marathon that animates a 24-hour non-stop, even at night. Organized by Firenze Nuoto Master, Cgfs and Csi Nuoto Master Prato, the San Marcellino “R. Dani ”of the US Affrico in Florence and that of Mezzana in Prato will welcome hundreds of swimmers. The organization makes it known with a note.

“Among the many present who have already secured their starting slot, to participate in the non-competitive marathon will once again be the champion Simone Ciulli. With a respectable palmares – 36 titles and 10 Italian records surround the medals Mediterranean games in 2013, at the European Championships in Funchal in 2016 and those in London in 2019 – Ciulli is the testimony of the famous phrase that says that water is made of the same substance that dreams are made of “.

“And this is the spirit with which dozens of Aisla volunteers will be present in Florence and Prato. They are volunteers who every day throw their hearts over obstacles, to respond to pain and fatigue with enthusiasm, ambition and passion of those who believe that together it is possible to change the story of a disease like ALS. They are volunteers who love the beauty of life. A beauty that ALS puts to the test, there is no doubt. Especially when being sick means experiencing total dependence on medical aids and aids. It means having to count on the help of others for every daily gesture “.

“It is still possible to participate. With a minimum donation of 10 euros, in fact, each swimmer will have free access to the pool and it will not be necessary to travel endless kilometers: even a few symbolic meters will be enough to make the difference. You can swim with a mask, goggles , snorkel, armrests or fins. In short … the important thing is to be there! And even those who are unable to swim will be able to spend the same in the two swimming pools in Florence and Prato to contribute to the fundraising intended to offer services to families in the area guaranteeing the best quality of possible life. The organizational effort is not indifferent, so much so that the same Institutions, Partners and Supporters – in addition to giving their patronage – have taken an active part: Tuscany Region, Fin Toscana, Metropolitan City, Municipality of Florence, Municipality of Prato ” .